FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Mosaic expects lower production in Sept due to Hurricane Irma
Sections
Featured
Market Jockey
Markets & Economy
Market Jockey
Islamic State's defeat in Raqqa may herald wider struggle for U.S.
Syria
Islamic State's defeat in Raqqa may herald wider struggle for U.S.
Pitting wild boars against dogs
Editor's Picks
Pitting wild boars against dogs
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Regulatory News
September 20, 2017 / 9:12 PM / a month ago

BRIEF-Mosaic expects lower production in Sept due to Hurricane Irma

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 20 (Reuters) - Mosaic Co

* The Mosaic company business update

* Mosaic Co - ‍ Due to Hurricane Irma, company expects approximately 250,000 to 350,000 tonnes of lower production in month of September​

* Mosaic Co - Co avoided significant damages from Hurricane Irma ; expects about 250,000 to 350,000 tonnes of lower production in month of September

* Mosaic - ‍Together with damage to Mosaic’s Bartow warehouse, Hurricane Irma could result in loss of up to 400,000 tonnes of finished phosphate product​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.