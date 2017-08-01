BRIEF-Mosaic Q2 sales $1.8 billion versus $1.7 billion

Aug 1 (Reuters) - Mosaic Co

* The Mosaic Company reports second quarter 2017 results

* Q2 earnings per share $0.28

* Q2 sales $1.8 billion versus $1.7 billion

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.23 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Mosaic Co - net sales in Phosphates segment were $975 million for Q2, essentially flat with $976 million last year

* Mosaic Co - ‍total sales volumes for Phosphates segment are expected to range from 2.2 to 2.5 million tonnes for Q3 of 2017​

* Mosaic Co - Q2 average dap selling price, fob plant, was $336 per tonne, compared to $343 per tonne a year ago

* Mosaic Co - ‍total sales volumes for Potash segment are expected to range from 1.9 to 2.2 million tonnes for Q3 of 2017​

* Mosaic Co - "chinese exports in first half of 2017 have been higher than we originally estimated"

* Mosaic Co - Phosphates segment total sales volumes were 2.6 million tonnes, up from 2.4 million tonnes last year

* Mosaic Co - "mosaic generated improving results during q2 as global demand for potash and phosphates remained strong"

* Mosaic Co - net sales in Potash segment totaled $468 million for Q2, up from $457 million last year

* Mosaic Co - ‍realized dap price, fob plant, is estimated to range from $310 to $330 per tonne for Q3 of 2017​

* Mosaic Co - "we continue to expect china to export fewer tonnes of phosphates this year compared to last year"

* Mosaic Co - ‍realized mop price, fob plant, is estimated to range from $165 to $180 per tonne for Q3​

* Mosaic Co - ‍total sales volumes for International distribution segment are expected to range from 2.3 to 2.6 million tonnes for Q3 of 2017​

* Mosaic Co - sees FY capital expenditures in range of $800 to $850 million down from a range of $800 to $900 million

* Mosaic Co - sees FY Potash sales volumes in range of 8.1 to 8.6 million tonnes, narrowed from 8.0 to 8.75 million tonnes

* Mosaic Co - sees FY Phosphates sales volumes in range of 9.5 to 10 million tonnes, narrowed from 9.5 to 10.25 million tonnes

* Mosaic Co - "‍global demand for potash and phosphates remained strong​" in quarter

* Mosaic Co - ‍"we are seeing positive developments in phosphates industry following a challenging 2016​"

* Mosaic Co - Ammonia costs for quarter were negatively impacted by previously announced Faustina Ammonia production outage

* Mosaic-Post Vale Fertilizantes acquisition close, intend to prioritize excess cash flow on paying down debt to return to co's targeted leverage ratios

* Mosaic Co - ‍"china phosphate industry restructuring remains key to our near term outlook​"

* Q2 revenue view $1.75 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S