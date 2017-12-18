FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Mosel Vitelic to issue 38 million shares at T$13.68 per share via private placement
December 18, 2017 / 2:00 AM / in 2 days

BRIEF-Mosel Vitelic to issue 38 million shares at T$13.68 per share via private placement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 18(Reuters) - Mosel Vitelic Inc

* Says co plans to issue 38 million shares via private placement at T$13.68 per share, with record date on Dec. 22 and payment period from Dec. 15 to Dec. 22

* Actron Technology Corp will acquire 19 million shares issued by the co in this private placement, at the price of T$259.9 million in total

* Pan Jit International Inc’s unit Pynmax Technology will acquire 19 million shares issued by the co in this private placement, at the price of T$259.9 million in total

* Proceeds will be used for capacity expansion and working capital supplement

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/3pACWU; goo.gl/6R4PFd; goo.gl/FFVP33

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)

