Nov 13 (Reuters) - Mosys Inc:

* Mosys, Inc reports third quarter 2017 financial results

* Q3 non-GAAP loss per share $0.18 excluding items

* Q3 GAAP loss per share $0.22

* Q3 revenue $2.5 million versus $1.6 million

* Sees Q4 2017 revenue $3.3 million to $3.6 million