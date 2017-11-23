BRIEF-Mothercare reports first half loss, says UK transformation progressing ​

Nov 23 (Reuters) - Mothercare Plc
* H1 sales fell 1.4 percent to 627.9 million stg
* Group adjusted loss before tax £(0.7)m (H1 FY16/17: £5.9m profit)
* Statutory Group loss before tax of £(16.8)m (H1 FY16/17 £(0.8)m net)
* UK like-for-like sales +2.5% with online sales +5.3% and margins up 34bps
* On track with our transformation plans for our business
* International performance remains challenging, primarily driven by key Middle East market Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (London Newsroom)