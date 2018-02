BRIEF-Motor Fuel Group Acquires MRH In A Deal Valued At About GBP 1.2 Billion

Feb 27 (Reuters) -

* CLAYTON, DUBILIER & RICE- MOTOR FUEL GROUP ACQUIRES MRH, UK‘S PETROL STATION AND CONVENIENCE RETAIL OPERATOR‍​

* CLAYTON, DUBILIER & RICE- MOTOR FUEL GROUP IS OWNED BY FUNDS MANAGED BY CLAYTON, DUBILIER & RICE

* ‍CLAYTON, DUBILIER & RICE SAYS DEAL IS VALUED AT ABOUT £1.2 BILLION​

* CLAYTON, DUBILIER & RICE SAYS ALASDAIR LOCKE, CHAIRMAN OF MFG, WILL REMAIN CHAIRMAN OF THE COMBINED BUSINESS‍

* CLAYTON, DUBILIER & RICE SAYS MOTOR FUEL GROUP AND MRH TOGETHER WILL OPERATE MORE THAN 900 SITES

* CLAYTON, DUBILIER & RICE SAYS SIR TERRY LEAHY TO CONTINUE TO SERVE ON COMBINED CO BOARD AND CHAIR EXECUTIVE COMMITTEE

* CLAYTON, DUBILIER & RICE SAYS MFG RECEIVED DUE DILIGENCE SUPPORT FROM ALIX PARTNERS, ERNST & YOUNG AND MCKINSEY & CO RELATED TO DEAL Source text for Eikon: