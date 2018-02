Feb 9 (Reuters) - Motorcar Parts Of America Inc:

* MOTORCAR PARTS OF AMERICA REPORTS FISCAL 2018 THIRD QUARTER RESULTS

* Q3 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.34

* Q3 LOSS PER SHARE $0.36

* Q3 SALES $100.1 MILLION VERSUS $112.6 MILLION

* SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $434 MILLION TO $440 MILLION

* COMPANY‘S FISCAL 2018 Q3 RESULTS WERE IMPACTED BY $0.36 PER DILUTED SHARE AS A RESULT OF TAX REFORM ACT

* “WE WERE DISAPPOINTED IN OUR RESULTS FOR THE QUARTER”

* FY2018 REVENUE VIEW $452.5 MILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* ‍COMPANY‘S SALES FOR QUARTER WERE SOFT DUE TO LOWER ORDERS AND CUSTOMER INVENTORY REDUCTION INITIATIVES​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: