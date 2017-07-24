FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
16 days ago
BRIEF-Motorcar Parts of America says amended revolving credit, term loan and security agreement by entering into fifth amendment to loan agreement
#Business
#Bollywood
#SpecialReports
#Monsoon
#TheWiderImage
#CompanyResults
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
Retail inflation seen picking up in July: Reuters poll
Economy
Retail inflation seen picking up in July: Reuters poll
Thousands attend events for ousted Pakistani PM Sharif
Pakistan
Thousands attend events for ousted Pakistani PM Sharif
Car rams into soldiers in Paris suburb, man arrested
WORLD
Car rams into soldiers in Paris suburb, man arrested
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Regulatory News
July 24, 2017 / 8:43 PM / 16 days ago

BRIEF-Motorcar Parts of America says amended revolving credit, term loan and security agreement by entering into fifth amendment to loan agreement

1 Min Read

July 24 (Reuters) - Motorcar Parts Of America Inc

* Motorcar Parts Of America - On July 18 amended revolving credit, term loan and security agreement by entering into fifth amendment to loan agreement

* Motorcar Parts Of America - Amendment amends definition of permitted acquisitions to lower minimum ebitda requirement for permitted acquisition targets

* Motorcar Parts Of America Inc - Fifth amendment, amends definition of permitted indebtedness to increase basket for capitalized lease obligations Source text: [bit.ly/2urnEfh] Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.