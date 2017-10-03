FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Motorcycle Holdings announces agreement to acquire Cassons
#Consumer Goods and Retail
October 3, 2017 / 10:51 PM / 14 days ago

BRIEF-Motorcycle Holdings announces agreement to acquire Cassons

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 4 (Reuters) - Motorcycle Holdings Ltd

* Acquisition of Cassons and capital raising

* Announces binding agreement to acquire 100 percent of shares in Cassons

* MTO will acquire business from Cassen Family for a total of $123.2 million

* Acquisition is expected to increase MTO’s annual revenues by approximately 30 percent to $310 million

* Acquisition is expected to increase MTO‘S annual EBITDA to about $30 million, before synergies

* ‍MTO will fund cash component of consideration through debt $35 million, entitlement offer to raise $67 million at $3.85 per share

* Consideration to be paid as $98.7 million in cash and $24.5 million in MTO shares​

* Fully underwritten 11 for 24 renounceable entitlement offer to raise $67 million at $3.85 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

