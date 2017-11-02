FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Motorola Solutions reports Q3 non-GAAP earnings per share of $1.53
Sections
Featured
Trump says unsure if Tillerson will remain secretary of state
WORLD
Trump says unsure if Tillerson will remain secretary of state
Movie Review: Ittefaq
Bollywood
Movie Review: Ittefaq
Long lines for iPhone X help push shares to record high
Apple
Long lines for iPhone X help push shares to record high
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Regulatory News
November 2, 2017 / 9:21 PM / Updated a day ago

BRIEF-Motorola Solutions reports Q3 non-GAAP earnings per share of $1.53

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 2 (Reuters) - Motorola Solutions Inc:

* Motorola Solutions reports third-quarter 2017 financial results

* Q3 non-GAAP earnings per share $1.53

* Q3 GAAP earnings per share $1.25

* Q3 revenue $1.6 billion versus I/B/E/S view $1.58 billion

* Q3 earnings per share view $1.40 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Increasing quarterly dividend by 11 percent​

* At quarter end, ‍backlog of $8.9 billion, up $768 million, or 9 percent​

* For Q4 Motorola Solutions expects revenue growth of approximately 3 percent compared with Q4 of 2016​

* Company expects non-GAAP earnings in range of $2.00 to $2.05 per share for Q4​

* Q4 earnings per share view $2.05 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Qtrly ‍GAAP operating margin was 20.5 percent of sales, compared with 22.3 percent in year-ago quarter​

* Company expects non-GAAP earnings in range of $2.00 to $2.05 per share​ for Q4 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.