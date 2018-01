Jan 5 (Reuters) -

* MOTUS GI HOLDINGS INC FILES FOR IPO OF UP TO $28.8 MILLION - SEC FILING

* MOTUS GI HOLDINGS INC SAYS EXPECTS THAT CO‘S SHARES WILL TRADE ON NASDAQ UNDER THE SYMBOL “MOTS”

* MOTUS GI HOLDINGS INC - PIPER JAFFRAY AND OPPENHEIMER & CO ARE UNDERWRITERS TO IPO Source text : (bit.ly/2m4lQEm)