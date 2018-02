Feb 13 (Reuters) - Motus GI Holdings Inc:

* MOTUS GI HOLDINGS INC SEES IPO OF 3.5 MILLION SHARES PRICED TO BE BETWEEN $5 AND $7 PER SHARE – SEC FILING‍​

* MOTUS GI HOLDINGS INC SAYS IT HAD PREVIOUSLY EXPECTED IPO OF UP TO 4.25 MILLION SHARES OF COMMON STOCK PRICED BETWEEN BETWEEN $5 AND $7 PER SHARE