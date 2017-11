Nov 27 (Reuters) - Mountain Province Diamonds Inc:

* MOUNTAIN PROVINCE DIAMONDS ANNOUNCES PRIVATE OFFERING OF SENIOR SECURED SECOND LIEN NOTES

* MOUNTAIN PROVINCE DIAMONDS - ‍INTENDS TO OFFER $325 MILLION AMOUNT OF SENIOR SECURED SECOND LIEN NOTES DUE 2022 ON PRIVATE PLACEMENT BASIS​

* MOUNTAIN PROVINCE DIAMONDS - TO USE PART OF NET PROCEEDS FROM OFFERING TO FULLY REPAY AND TERMINATE $370 MILLION PROJECT LOAN FACILITY​