FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
21 days ago
BRIEF-Mountain province says GK Mine in Q2 treated about 767,000 tonnes of ore through process plant
#Business
#Bollywood
#SpecialReports
#Monsoon
#TheWiderImage
#CompanyResults
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
Retail inflation seen picking up in July: Reuters poll
Economy
Retail inflation seen picking up in July: Reuters poll
U.S., N. Korea have few channels by which to resolve crises
North Korea Crisis
U.S., N. Korea have few channels by which to resolve crises
Huge protest rally brings Mumbai to a standstill
Huge protest rally brings Mumbai to a standstill
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Regulatory News
July 20, 2017 / 6:11 AM / 21 days ago

BRIEF-Mountain province says GK Mine in Q2 treated about 767,000 tonnes of ore through process plant

1 Min Read

July 20 (Reuters) - Mountain Province Diamonds Inc

* In Q2 , GK mine treated about 767,000 tonnes of ore through process plant

* GK mine in q2 recovered about 1,614,000 carats on a 100% basis for an average grade of about 2.10 carats per tonne

* Gk mine diamond processing plant averaged 8,618 tonnes of kimberlite processed per day in q2

* Patrick evans has now resigned as a director of mountain province, following his departure in early june as chief executive officer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.