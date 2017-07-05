FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Movado Group says acquires Olivia Burton
July 5, 2017 / 10:26 AM / a month ago

BRIEF-Movado Group says acquires Olivia Burton

1 Min Read

July 5 (Reuters) - Movado Group Inc:

* Movado Group acquires Olivia Burton

* Movado Group acquires Olivia Burton

* Deal expected to be immediately accretive to fiscal year 2018

* Movado Group funded this transaction with cash held outside U.S.

* Deal for ‍approximately £60.0 million GBP in cash​

* Olivia Burton will continue to operate under Lesa Bennett and Jemma Fennings, its founders, who will report to Grinberg, chairman and CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)

