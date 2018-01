Jan 11 (Reuters) - Moviepass Inc:

* MOVIEPASS™ ANNOUNCES MEDIA PARTNERSHIP WITH IHEARTMEDIA

* MOVIEPASS INC SAYS NEW AGREEMENT INCLUDES AN EXTENSIVE MARKETING CAMPAIGN ACROSS IHEARTMEDIA‘S MULTIPLATFORM NETWORK

* MOVIEPASS INC SAYS IHEARTMEDIA WILL BE AN AUTHORIZED RESELLER OF AD INVENTORY ACROSS MOVIEPASS WEBSITE AND MOBILE APP Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: