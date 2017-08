June 14 (Reuters) - MEDICAL PROGNOSIS INSTITUTE A/S (MPI) :

* ‍ANNOUNCES START OF SUBSCRIPTION PERIOD FOR RIGHTS ISSUE

* ‍SUBSCRIPTION PERIOD ENDS ON THURSDAY JUNE 29, 2017​

* ‍A FULLY SUBSCRIBED RIGHTS ISSUE WOULD PROVIDE MPI WITH APPROXIMATELY 12 MILLION SEK BEFORE ISSUE COSTS​

* ‍HAS AGREED ON FOREHAND SUBSCRIPTION COMMITMENTS AMOUNTING TO APPROXIMATELY 6.9 MILLION SEK, WHICH EQUALS 57.7 % OF TOTAL RIGHTS ISSUE​