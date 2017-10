Oct 26 (Reuters) - MPLX LP

* MPLX LP reports record third-quarter 2017 financial results

* MPLX LP - with one quarter remaining in the year, MPLX’s 2017 financial forecast has not been revised

* MPLX LP qtrly ‍ net income attributable to MPLX LP per limited partner unit $0.29​

* MPLX LP - qtrly total revenues and other income $980 million versus $838 mln‍​

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.27, revenue view $895.8 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S