Jan 26 (Reuters) - Mr Bricolage Sa:

* ANNOUNCES THE TRANSFER OF ITS SHARES TO EURONEXT PARIS COMPARTMENT B‍​

* COMPARTMENT B INCLUDES LISTED COMPANIES WITH MARKET CAPITALIZATION BETWEEN €150 MILLION AND €1 BILLION‍​

* OVER THE LAST 60 TRADING DAYS OF 2017, MR.BRICOLAGE’S AVERAGE CAPITALIZATION WAS €161.2 MILLION Source text: bit.ly/2FjblEu Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)