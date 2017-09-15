FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-MRC global announces preliminary commitments on senior secured term loan
#Regulatory News
September 15, 2017 / 9:39 PM / in a month

BRIEF-MRC global announces preliminary commitments on senior secured term loan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 15 (Reuters) - Mrc Global Inc

* MRC clobal announces preliminary commitments on senior secured term loan

* MRC global - ‍its loan arrangers got preliminary commitments from interested lenders in respect of a new $400 million seven-year senior secured term loan B​

* MRC Global Inc - ‍Company expects to use proceeds of term loan B to refinance company’s existing term loan obligations​

* MRC Global - To record charge on completion of financing of term loan B; about $4 million related to write-off of original issue discount, debt issuance costs​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

