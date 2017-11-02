FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-MRC global announces third quarter 2017 results
November 2, 2017 / 8:46 PM / Updated a day ago

BRIEF-MRC global announces third quarter 2017 results

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 2 (Reuters) - MRC Global Inc

* MRC global announces third quarter 2017 results and $100 million share repurchase program

* Q3 sales $959 million versus I/B/E/S view $967.2 million

* Q3 loss per share $0.03

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.07 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* MRC Global Inc - ‍in October 2017, Board of Directors authorized a share repurchase program for common stock of up to $100 million​

* MRC Global Inc - share repurchase ‍program of up to $100 million is scheduled to expire on December 31, 2018​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

