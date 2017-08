Aug 2 (Reuters) - MRV Communications Inc

* Mrv reports second-quarter results

* Q2 non-GAAP loss per share $0.07

* Q2 GAAP loss per share $0.31

* Q2 revenue $19.7 million versus $21.6 million

* MRV Communications Inc - due to pending merger, management will not conduct a conference call Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: