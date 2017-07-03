FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a month ago
BRIEF-MRV Communications to be acquired by ADVA Optical Networking
July 3, 2017 / 11:28 AM / a month ago

BRIEF-MRV Communications to be acquired by ADVA Optical Networking

1 Min Read

July 3 (Reuters) - MRV Communications Inc

* MRV Communications, Inc. announces agreement to be acquired by ADVA Optical Networking

* MRV Communications Inc - ADVA Optical Networking will make a tender offer of $10.00 per share for all outstanding common stock of MRV

* MRV Communications - Agreement has been approved, unanimously recommended by both board of directors of ADVA Optical Networking, board of directors of MRV

* MRV Communications Inc - Cowen and Company LLC is acting as financial adviser to MRV Communications Inc Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

