BRIEF-MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings to issue 2 series corporate bonds worth totaling 130 bln yen
#Financials
December 5, 2017 / 6:51 AM / 2 days ago

BRIEF-MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings to issue 2 series corporate bonds worth totaling 130 bln yen

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 5 (Reuters) - MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings Inc :

* Says the co to issue 3rd series domestic subordinated unsecured corporate bonds worth 50 billion yen through public offering

* Says the co to issue 4th series domestic subordinated unsecured corporate bonds worth 80 billion yen through public offering

* Says face value of 100 million yen and issue price at 100 yen per face value of 100 yen

* Says maturity on Dec. 10, 2077

* Says subscription date on Dec. 5 and payment date on Dec. 12

* Says proceeds to be used to fund investment, loan and debt repayment and working capital supplement

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/8pB3i1

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)

