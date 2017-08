BRIEF-MSC Industrial reports fiscal 2017 third quarter results

July 12 (Reuters) - MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc

* MSC reports fiscal 2017 third quarter results

* Sees q4 2017 earnings per share $0.97 to $1.01

* Q3 earnings per share $1.09

* Q3 sales $743.9 million versus I/B/E/S view $745.4 million

* Q3 earnings per share view $1.09 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees q4 2017 sales $732 million to $746 million

* Q4 earnings per share view $1.06, revenue view $735.7 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* MSC Industrial Direct Co - ‍at midpoint, q4 average daily sales are expected to increase roughly 7 percent compared to last year's q4​

* MSC Industrial Direct Co - fiscal q3 average daily sales increased by 3.8 percent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: