#Regulatory News
October 31, 2017 / 11:02 AM / Updated 20 hours ago

BRIEF-MSC Q4 earnings per share $1.07

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 31 (Reuters) - MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc:

* MSC reports fiscal 2017 fourth quarter and full year results

* Q4 earnings per share $1.07

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.99 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees Q1 2018 sales $762 million to $776 million

* Sees Q1 2018 sales up about 8 percent

* Qtrly ‍net sales of $753.8 million, an increase of 1.2 pct year-over-year​

* MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc - ‍ excluding DECO, company expects net sales for Q1 of fiscal 2018 to be between $734 million and $748 million​

* MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc - ‍ expects diluted earnings per share for Q1 of fiscal 2018, including and excluding DECO, to be between $1.03 and $1.07​

* MSC - ‍“expect to continue growing earnings and expanding operating margins, particularly if early signs of price inflation materialize in 2018”​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

