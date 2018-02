Feb 15 (Reuters) - MSCI Inc:

* MSCI INC - ‍CLOSELY MONITORING DEVELOPMENTS RELATED TO CONCERTED ANNOUNCEMENT BY THREE INDIAN STOCK EXCHANGES RELATED TO NEW ANTI-COMPETITIVE MEASURES​

* MSCI INC - ‍“EVALUATING MEASURES’ POTENTIAL IMPACT ON EXISTING FINANCIAL PRODUCTS AND FUTURE ACCESSIBILITY OF INDIAN EQUITY MARKET”​

* MSCI - ‍ SUGGESTS INDIAN EXCHANGES, SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE BOARD OF INDIA, RECONSIDER ANNOUNCEMENT MADE BY THE EXCHANGES ON FEB 9​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: