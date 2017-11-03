BRIEF-MSCI says to broaden consultation on treatment of non-voting shares in equity benchmarks

Nov 3 (Reuters) - MSCI Inc:
* MSCI to broaden consultation on treatment of non-voting shares in equity benchmarks
* To widen consultation on treatment of shares with no voting rights within MSCI equity indexes, to discuss treatment of unequal voting structures
* Will temporarily treat securities of companies exhibiting unequal voting structures as ineligible for addition to MSCI ACWI Investable Market Index
* Consultation to focus on issues of applying “one share, one vote” to investment opportunity set of international institutional investors
* Will temporarily treat securities of companies exhibiting unequal voting structures as ineligible for addition to MSCI US Investable Market 2500 Index