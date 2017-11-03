FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-MSCI says to broaden consultation on treatment of non-voting shares in equity benchmarks
#Financials
November 3, 2017 / 2:02 PM / Updated 21 hours ago

BRIEF-MSCI says to broaden consultation on treatment of non-voting shares in equity benchmarks

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 3 (Reuters) - MSCI Inc:

* MSCI to broaden consultation on treatment of non-voting shares in equity benchmarks

* To widen consultation on treatment of shares with no voting rights within MSCI equity indexes, to discuss treatment of unequal voting structures

* Will temporarily treat securities of companies exhibiting unequal voting structures as ineligible for addition to MSCI ACWI Investable Market Index‍​

* Consultation to focus on issues of applying “one share, one vote” to investment opportunity set of international institutional investors

* Will temporarily treat securities of companies exhibiting unequal voting structures as ineligible for addition to MSCI US Investable Market 2500 Index‍​ Source text - (bit.ly/2zsMsHq) Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
