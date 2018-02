Feb 12 (Reuters) - Msci Inc:

* ‍MSCI EQUITY INDEXES FEBRUARY 2018 INDEX REVIEW​

* MSCI INC - ‍TWO SECURITIES WILL BE ADDED TO AND ONE SECURITY WILL BE DELETED FROM MSCI ACWI INDEX​

* MSCI INC - ‍ALL CHANGES WILL BE IMPLEMENTED AS OF CLOSE OF FEBRUARY 28, 2018​

* MSCI INC - ‍TWO ADDITIONS IN MSCI EMERGING MARKETS INDEX WILL BE CIFI HOLDINGS GROUP CO. (CHINA) AND EASTERN COMPANY (EGYPT)​

* MSCI INC - ‍THERE WILL BE NO ADDITIONS TO MSCI WORLD INDEX​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: