BRIEF-M&T Bank Receives Non-Objection From Fed Board Of Governors To Repurchase $745 Mln Shares

Feb 5 (Reuters) - M&T Bank Corp:

* RECEIVED NOTICE OF NON-OBJECTION FROM BOARD OF GOVERNORS OF FEDERAL RESERVE SYSTEM TO REPURCHASE ADDITIONAL $745 MILLION OF COMMON SHARES

* RECEIVED NOTICE OF NON-OBJECTION TO REPURCHASE $745 MILLION OF SHARES OF COMMON STOCK, $0.50 PAR VALUE PER SHARE, BY JUNE 30, 2018

* M&T BANK SAYS REPURCHASE IS IN ADDITION TO $900 MILLION STOCK AUTHORIZED FOR REPURCHASE BY M&T'S BOARD UNDER M&T'S 2017 CAPITAL PLAN-SEC FILING Source text for Eikon: (bit.ly/2BY43nm) Further company coverage: