a month ago
BRIEF-MTBC announces acquisition of regional revenue cycle management company
July 5, 2017 / 11:21 AM / a month ago

BRIEF-MTBC announces acquisition of regional revenue cycle management company

1 Min Read

July 5 (Reuters) - Medical Transcription Billing Corp :

* MTBC announces acquisition of regional revenue cycle management company

* Medical Transcription Billing Corp - deal expected to be accretive to earnings during Q3 2017

* Medical Transcription Billing- Purchase price based on percentage of actual revenues earned,received from acquired client base during 3 years after closing

* Medical Transcription Billing Corp - purchase price also based on revenues from new business added after closing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

