BRIEF-MTBC reports Q2 loss per share of $0.20

Aug 3 (Reuters) - Medical Transcription Billing Corp

* MTBC reports second quarter 2017 results, reaffirms 2017 guidance

* Q2 adjusted non-GAAP loss per share $0.01

* Q2 GAAP loss per share $0.20

* Sees FY 2017 revenue about $31 million to $32 million

* Q2 revenue rose 49 percent to $7.8 million

* Medical transcription billing says ‍reaffirming guidance for revenue and adjusted ebitda for fiscal year ending December 31, 2017​

* ‍Expect adjusted EBITDA to be $2.0 to $2.5 million for full year 2017​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: