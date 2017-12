Dec 1 (Reuters) - Medical Transcription Billing Corp :

* MTBC ANNOUNCES SENIOR LEADERSHIP TEAM PROMOTIONS

* MEDICAL TRANSCRIPTION BILLING CORP - MAHMUD HAQ WILL ASSUME ROLE OF EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN OF BOARD OF DIRECTORS

* MEDICAL TRANSCRIPTION BILLING CORP - STEPHEN SNYDER, MTBC‘S PRESIDENT, WILL BE APPOINTED CEO

* MEDICAL TRANSCRIPTION BILLING CORP - A. HADI CHAUDHRY, MTBC'S VP OF GLOBAL OPERATIONS, WILL BE APPOINTED PRESIDENT