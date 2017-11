BRIEF-MTG to launch $30 mln gaming investment fund as digital grows

Nov 29 (Reuters) - MTG:

* SAYS ‍UPDATE ON MTG‘S ONGOING TRANSFORMATION - DIGITAL NOW ACCOUNTS FOR 34% OF GROUP SALES​

* SAYS ‍LAUNCH OF USD 30 MILLION GAMING INVESTMENT FUND​

* SAYS ‍HAS LAUNCHED AN INVESTMENT FUND TARGETING MINORITY INVESTMENTS IN HIGH-POTENTIAL US AND EUROPEAN ONLINE GAMING BUSINESSES​

* SAYS ‍USD 30 MILLION FUND COMPLEMENTS MTG‘S LARGER SCALE ACQUISITIONS AND WILL INVEST IN FIVE TO 10 COMPANIES ANNUALLY OVER COMING THREE YEARS​

* SAYS ‍INVESTMENTS WILL BE MADE IN AN EARLY STAGE IN COMPANIES THAT BRING STRATEGIC VALUE TO MTG IN AREAS OF ONLINE GAMING, ESPORTS AND GAMING-FOCUSED VIRTUAL AND AUGMENTED REALITY​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Stockholm Newsroom)