Dec 18 (Reuters) - AGNC Investment Corp:

* MTGE INVESTMENT CORP. ANNOUNCES EXECUTIVE MANAGEMENT PROMOTIONS

* MTGE INVESTMENT CORP - DONALD HOLLEY WILL BE PROMOTED TO SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT AND CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER

* MTGE INVESTMENT CORP - PETER FEDERICO WILL BE PROMOTED TO PRESIDENT AND CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER