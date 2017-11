BRIEF-MTN Group confirms government requests on MTN Benin CEO to leave country

Nov 17 (Reuters) - MTN GROUP LTD:

* CONFIRMS THAT STEPHEN BLEWETT, CEO OF MTN BENIN HAS RECEIVED OFFICIAL NOTIFICATION FROM GOVERNMENT OF BENIN, REQUESTING TO LEAVE THE COUNTRY BY 24 NOV 2017‍​

* REASON CITED FOR THIS REQUEST IS BLEWETT’S ENGAGEMENT IN “ACTIVITIES DETRIMENTAL TO SECURITY AND PUBLIC ORDER”

* SAYS CO HAS TAKEN NOTE OF THE GOVERNMENT’S CONCERNS, HOWEVER REFUTES THESE ALLEGATIONS

* BLEWETT WILL ABIDE BY THE GOVERNMENT'S REQUEST AND WILL LEAVE BENIN BY THE DATE STIPULATED BY LOCAL AUTHORITIES