BRIEF-MTN Group Posts FY Positive HEPS Of 182 Cents​

March 8 (Reuters) - Mtn Group Ltd:

* FY ‍FINAL DIVIDEND OF 450 CENTS PER SHARE DECLARED​

* ‍INITIATIVES AND KEY PERFORMANCE INDICATORS TO SUPPORT IMPROVED TOP-LINE GROWTH, EBITDA MARGINS AND CASH FLOW OVER MEDIUM TERM​

* FY ‍DATA REVENUE INCREASED BY 34,2%

* ‍OVER NEXT FEW YEARS EXPECT TO DELIVER UPPER-SINGLE-DIGIT CONSTANT CURRENCY SERVICE REVENUE GROWTH FOR GROUP​

* ‍FINAL DIVIDEND OF 450 CENTS PER SHARE

* ‍OVER NEXT FEW YEARS EXPECT TO SEE AN EXPANSION IN GROUP EBITDA MARGINS​

* FY ‍TOTAL SUBSCRIBERS AT 217,2 MILLION WITH ACTIVE DATA USERS OF 69,1 MILLION​

* ‍OVER NEXT FEW YEARS EXPECT GROUP CAPEX INTENSITY TO MODERATE WITHIN A RANGE OF 20% TO 15%.​

* ‍BOARD ANTICIPATES DECLARING A TOTAL DIVIDEND OF 500 CENTS PER SHARE FOR 2018, GROWING AT 10% TO 20% OVER MEDIUM TERM​

* FY ‍GROUP REVENUE INCREASED BY 6,8%​

* ‍MTN NIGERIA CONTINUES TO MAKE GOOD PROGRESS WITH PREPARATIONS FOR ITS LISTING ON NIGERIAN STOCK EXCHANG​

* ‍MTN GHANA IS MOVING FORWARD WITH ITS LOCALISATION AND EXPECT PROCESS TO BE COMPLETED IN FIRST HALF OF 2018​

* ‍OVER NEXT FEW YEARS WE EXPECT TO DELIVER UPPER-SINGLE-DIGIT CONSTANT CURRENCY SERVICE REVENUE GROWTH FOR GROUP​

* FY ‍HEADLINE EARNINGS PER SHARE (HEPS) OF 182 CENTS COMPARED TO A 77 CENTS HEADLINE LOSS PER SHARE YEAR EARLIER​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reuters.Briefs@thomsonreuters.com)