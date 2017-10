BRIEF-MTN Group provides ‍quarterly update for period ended Sept. 30

Oct 24 (Reuters) - Mtn Group Ltd

* ‍QUARTERLY UPDATE FOR PERIOD ENDED 30 SEPTEMBER 2017​

* ‍QTR GROUP SUBSCRIBERS DECLINED MARGINALLY BY 0,7% QUARTER-ON-QUARTER (QOQ) TO 230,2 MILLION​

* ‍QTR ACTIVE MTN MOBILE MONEY CUSTOMERS INCREASED QOQ BY 10,6% TO 19,8 MILLION​

* QUARTER ‍VOICE TRAFFIC (BILLABLE MINUTES) INCREASED BY 9% AND DATA TRAFFIC CONTINUED TO GROW STRONGLY UP BY SOME 125% YEAR-ON-YEAR (YOY)​

* ‍ON A CONSTANT CURRENCY BASIS GROUP TOTAL REVENUE INCREASED BY 6,9%​ IN QUARTER

* ‍YEAR-TO-DATE CAPITAL EXPENDITURE WAS R18 BILLION, UP 1,1%​

* ‍WORKING ON REDUCING OUT-OF-BUNDLE DATA PRICING ACROSS MARKETS WHICH IS EXPECTED TO HAVE SHORT-TERM IMPACT ON DATA REVENUE GROWTH

* ‍REMAIN ON TRACK TO MEET OUR FINANCIAL YEAR 2017 GUIDANCE DESPITE CONTINUED CHALLENGING ECONOMIC GROWTH ACROSS OUR MARKETS​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: