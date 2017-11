Nov 9 (Reuters) - Mtn Group Ltd

* ‍MTN BENIN RECEIVED NOTIFICATION FROM ARCEP ON NOV 8 THAT A PROCESS WAS INITIATED TO REVIEW OUTSTANDING INVOICES ON FREQUENCY FEES FOR 2016 AND 2017​

* ‍WILL CONTINUE TO ENGAGE WITH REGULATORY AUTHORITIES IN BENIN TO FIND AN AMICABLE SOLUTION TO THIS MATTER​