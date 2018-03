March 2 (Reuters) - MTN Group Ltd:

* ‍FOR THE 12-MONTH PERIOD ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2017, SEES FULL YEAR HEADLINE EARNINGS PER SHARE OF BETWEEN 170 CENTS PER SHARE AND 190 CENTS PER SHARE ​

* ‍HEPS WERE IMPACTED BY A NUMBER OF ONCE OFF AND NON CASH ITEMS TOTALING 483CPS IN FINANCIAL YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2017​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: