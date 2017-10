Oct 3 (Reuters) - Mobil‘nye Telesistemy Pao:

* Russia’s MTS announces acquisition of 50.82 pct stake in the Russian retail software developer Oblachny Retail LLC, operating under Litebox - SEC Filing

* Says deal priced at RUB 620 million, includes repayment of RUB 30 mln loan, RUB 420 mln investments in business development, payment of RUB 170 mln to founders Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: