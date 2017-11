BRIEF-MTS Reports Qtrly ‍Earnings Per Share $0.29

Nov 27 (Reuters) - MTS Systems Corp:

* MTS REPORTS FISCAL YEAR 2017 FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR FINANCIAL RESULTS

* SEES FY 2018 GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $2.05 TO $2.30

* SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $780 MILLION TO $820 MILLION

* Q4 REVENUE $201.5 MILLION VERSUS I/B/E/S VIEW $194.5 MILLION

* - ‍TEST ORDERS FOR QUARTER WERE $153.3 MILLION, A 28.2 PERCENT SEQUENTIAL INCREASE OVER Q3 OF FISCAL 2017​

* QTRLY ‍ EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.29​

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.36 -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* - ‍ 2018 GUIDANCE REFLECTS ADDITIONAL RESTRUCTURING EXPENSES OF $1.0 MILLION TO $3.0 MILLION FOR ACTIONS INITIATED IN FISCAL YEAR 2017​

* - ‍ FORECASTING ADJUSTED EBITDA FOR 2018 TO RANGE BETWEEN $120 MILLION AND $140 MILLION​

* - ‍ EXPECT TO EXPERIENCE FLAT TO SLIGHTLY DECLINING REVENUE GROWTH AND MODEST EARNINGS GROWTH FOR 2018 FOR TEST BUSINESS​

* QTRLY ‍ADJUSTED DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.44​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: