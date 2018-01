Jan 3 (Reuters) - MTY Food Group Inc:

* MTY FILES RESTATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS FOR THE THREE AND NINE-MONTH PERIODS ENDED AUGUST 31, 2017 - CONFIRMS THERE IS NO IMPACT ON CASH FLOWS AND BUSINESS OPERATIONS

* MTY FOOD GROUP INC - ‍FILED ITS AMENDED,RESTATED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS FOR 3,9-MONTH PERIODS ENDED AUGUST 31, 2017 AND 2016​