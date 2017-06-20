BRIEF-MTY Food Group to acquire assets of Dagwoods Sandwichs and Salads

June 20 (Reuters) - MTY Food Group Inc-

* MTY enters into an agreement to acquire the assets of dagwoods sandwichs and salads

* MTY Food Group Inc - deal for of $3.0 million.

* MTY Food Group Inc - spiro krallis, dagwoods' current president, will continue with mty for a three month period

* MTY Food Group Inc - ‍mty expects to move dagwoods operations to its headquarters in st-laurent, quebec​

* MTY Food Group Inc - michel lamontagne will be leading dagwoods operations following closing of transaction

* MTY Food Group Inc - one of its wholly-owned subsidiaries has signed an agreement to acquire assets of dagwoods sandwichs and salads Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: