2 months ago
BRIEF-MTY Food Group to acquire assets of Dagwoods Sandwichs and Salads
SpiceJet first-quarter profit up about 18 percent
SpiceJet first-quarter profit up about 18 percent
North Korea details plan to fire missiles over Japan, near Guam
Microsoft Surface devices fail on reliability: Consumer Reports
June 20, 2017 / 9:15 PM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-MTY Food Group to acquire assets of Dagwoods Sandwichs and Salads

1 Min Read

June 20 (Reuters) - MTY Food Group Inc-

* MTY enters into an agreement to acquire the assets of dagwoods sandwichs and salads

* MTY Food Group Inc - deal for of $3.0 million.

* MTY Food Group Inc - spiro krallis, dagwoods' current president, will continue with mty for a three month period

* MTY Food Group Inc - ‍mty expects to move dagwoods operations to its headquarters in st-laurent, quebec​

* MTY Food Group Inc - michel lamontagne will be leading dagwoods operations following closing of transaction

* MTY Food Group Inc - one of its wholly-owned subsidiaries has signed an agreement to acquire assets of dagwoods sandwichs and salads Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

