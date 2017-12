BRIEF-MTY Food Group To Combine With Imvescor Restaurant Group

Dec 12 (Reuters) - Mty Food Group Inc:

* MTY FOOD GROUP TO COMBINE WITH IMVESCOR RESTAURANT GROUP TO CREATE LEADING NORTH AMERICAN RESTAURANT FRANCHISOR

* DEAL FOR $4.10 PER IMVESCOR COMMON SHARE

* DEAL FOR TOTAL CONSIDERATION OF APPROXIMATELY $248 MILLION

* DEAL TO BE IMMEDIATELY ACCRETIVE TO MTY CASH FLOW AND EBITDA

* IMVESCOR SHAREHOLDERS TO GET CONSIDERATION CONSISTING OF ABOUT 20 PCT CASH, ABOUT 80 PCT CO‘S SHARES

* IMVESCOR SHAREHOLDERS TO GET ABOUT $50 MILLION IN CASH AND REMAINDER IN COMMON SHARES OF MTY

* DEAL BETWEEN IMVESCOR, CO PROVIDES FOR NON-SOLICITATION COVENANT IN FAVOUR OF MTY

* TERMINATION FEE OF $8 MILLION IS ALSO PAYABLE TO MTY IN CERTAIN CIRCUMSTANCES

* IMVESCOR SHAREHOLDERS TO GET SHARES OF MTY, EQUAL TO $0.8259 IN CASH, 0.0626 SHARE OF MTY FOR EACH IMVESCOR SHARE HELD