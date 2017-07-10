BRIEF-MTY reports Q2 earnings per share $0.80

July 10 (Reuters) - MTY Food Group Inc-
* MTY reports results for the second quarter of its 2017 fiscal period
* Q2 same store sales fell 1.7 percent
* MTY Food Group Inc qtrly earnings per share $0.80
* MTY Food Group Inc qtrly revenues $72.1 million versus $35.4 million
* MTY Food Group Inc qtrly normalized earnings per share $0.48
* MTY Food Group - same store sales decline in April was mostly felt in Ontario, Quebec due to rainfalls, floods, cooler than normal temperatures
* MTY Food Group Inc - same store sales analysis excludes performance of Kahala and Bfah networks Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: