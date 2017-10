Oct 10 (Reuters) - MTY Food Group Inc

* MTY reports results for the third quarter of its 2017 fiscal period

* Q3 same store sales rose 0.7 percent

* Q3 earnings per share C$0.71

* Q3 earnings per share view C$0.71 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Mty food group inc qtrly revenue $73.6 million, up 39 pct‍​

* Q3 revenue view C$77.4 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S