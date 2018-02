Feb 15 (Reuters) - Mty Food Group Inc:

* MTY REPORTS RESULTS FOR THE FOURTH QUARTER OF ITS 2017 FISCAL PERIOD

* Q4 SAME STORE SALES ROSE 1.2 PERCENT

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE C$0.91

* QTRLY ‍REVENUES OF $69.7 MILLION, UP 3%​

* ‍DURING QUARTER, 264 LOCATIONS HAD TO TEMPORARILY CLOSE BECAUSE OF HURRICANES HARVEY AND IRMA, 4 OF WHICH REMAIN CLOSED ON FEB 15

* ‍SYSTEM SALES FOR Q4 GREW BY 2% IN COMPARISON TO SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR TO REACH $544.2 MILLION​