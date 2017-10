BRIEF-‍Mubadala says Mubadala Investment Co is launching its venture capital arm

Oct 18 (Reuters) - Softbank Group Corp

* ‍Mubadala says Mubadala Investment Company is launching a venture capital arm of its business​

* Mubadala says the venture capital initiative will sit within mubadala capital, mubadala’s financial investment arm​

* ‍Mubadala​ says new capital arm to initially oversee Mubadala ventures fund i, a $400 million capital fund with Mubadala & Softbank as main investors

* ‍Mubadala says new capital arm to initially oversee a $200 million ventures fund of funds that will invest in both established and emerging fund managers​

* ‍Mubadala says new venture capital arm will be overseeing & managing Mubadala's $15 billion commitment to Softbank vision fund​