6 days ago
BRIEF-Mueller Water Products posts Q3 income per share $0.15​
#Regulatory News
August 3, 2017 / 9:37 PM / 6 days ago

BRIEF-Mueller Water Products posts Q3 income per share $0.15​

1 Min Read

Aug 3 (Reuters) - Mueller Water Products Inc

* Mueller Water Products reports 2017 third quarter results

* Q3 sales $232.2 million versus I/B/E/S view $235.1 million

* Mueller Water Products Inc - ‍for Q4, expect consolidated net sales percentage growth to improve year-over-year to mid-single digits​

* Mueller Water Products Inc qtrly ‍net income per diluted share $0.15​

* Mueller Water Products Inc - ‍higher material costs represented stronger-than-expected headwinds in quarter, offsetting all of productivity gains.​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

